Argentina’s selection committee has submitted Rodrigo Moreno’s Cannes Un Certain Regard entry The Delinquents (Los Delincuentes) as this season’s international feature film contender.

Mubi acquired rights for North America, UK & Ireland, Latin America, Turkey, Italy, India, and Benelux from Magnolia International.

The Delinquents stars Argentinian actors Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi and Margarita Molfino and follows a Buenos Aires bank employee who dreams up a plan to free himself and his co-worker from the humdrum routine of their working lives.

Laura Paredes, Mariana Chaud, Cecilia Rainero, and Germán De Silva round out the cast.

Ezequiel Borovinsky of Argentina’s Wanka Cine served as producer. Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves, Brazil’s Sancho&Punta, Chile’s Jirafa Films, and Argentina’s Jaque and Rizoma are co-producers.

Last season’s Argentinian Oscar submission, Santiago Mitre’s courtroom drama Argentina, 1985, made it to the final list of five nominees.

The country’s films have earned eight nominations in the international feature film category (formerly foreign language film), winning twice for Juan Jose Campanella’s The Secret In Their Eyes in 2010 and Luis Puenzo’s The Official Story in 1986.