EXCLUSIVE: Christine Haroutounian’s debut feature After Dreaming has been picked up for sales by UK-France outfit Alief, following its world premiere in the Berlinale Forum.

The Armenia- US- Mexico co-production is set in post-war, but pre-peace, Armenia. A well driller is mistaken as an enemy and killed in the countryside. Back in the city, his family decides to keep his death a secret from their daughter.

The film shot on location in Armenia and stars Veronika Poghosyan and Davit Beybutya. Haroutounian also produces the film, along with New York-based Brad Becker-Parton and Armenian co-producer Mkrtich Baroyan, with post by Splendor Omnia Studios in Mexico.

Haroutounian is a filmmaker based between the US and Armenia, with short film credits including World, which screened at Rotterdam.