Seth Rogen, Woody Harrelson and Kathleen Turner has joined the voice cast of Andy Serkis’s animated Animal Farm adaptation at Aniventure and Imaginarium Productions.

Rogen will voice Napoleon, the pig that leads a group of farmyard animals into authoritarian rule in the story based on George Orwell’s 1945 allegorical novella.

The cast includes Glenn Close, Steve Buscemi, Gaten Matarazzo, Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons, Iman Vellani, and Serkis.

Aniventure and Imaginarium are producing with Adam Nagle, David Rosenbaum, Jonathan Cavendish, and Serkis. Harrelson serves as executive producer alongside Matt Reeves. Animation has been provided by Cinesite, produced by Connie Nartonis Thompson

Serkis founded UK- and US-based Imaginarium Productions with Jonathan Cavendish and the company’s producing credits include Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins and television show Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself written by Joe Barton for Netflix.

Imaginarium Productions is in post on Robin Wright’s thriller The Girlfriend for Amazon Prime Video starring Wright, Olivia Cooke and Laurie Davidson, as well as vampire thriller Blood Cruise starring Tuppence Middleton. It is in pre-production on Lord Of The Rings prequel The Hunt For Gollum, which Serkis will direct.

Uk-based Aniventure’s credits include Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank, and Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.