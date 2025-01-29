Berlin-based ArtHood Entertainment has taken international sales rights to Soft Leaves, the debut feature by Belgian-Japanese director and screenwriter Miwako Van Weyenberg, ahead of its world premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival in its Big Screen competition.

The coming-of-age drama is produced by Antonino Lombardo from Belgium’s Prime Time Production and Stenola Productions. Cineart will release the film in Belgium in March this year.

Soft Leaves is about an 11 year-old girl whose world is turned upside down after her father ends up in the hospital, and she is reconnected with her Japanese mother and half-sister.

“Miwako Van Weyenberg is a true discovery for us and a very talented director with a bright future,” said Manola Novelli, sales and acquisitions manager at ArtHood Entertainment. ”Together with the young and amazing actress Lill Berteloot, she delivered a heartwarming and tender film.”

The pickup adds to ArtHood’s slate, which includes Ceylan Özgün Özçelik’s psychological drama-thriller In Ten Seconds and the new project by Nader Saeivar Hijamat, whose most recent film The Witness premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year.