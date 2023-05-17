Ashland Hill Media Finance has purchased a 50% stake in airline rights distributor Horizon Distribution and the companies will be engaging in talks with sales agents and producers in Cannes.

James MacLean heads Horizon Distribution, which received a strategic investment from Vertical Entertainment several years ago and has licensed titles like 2022 TIFF selection Riceboy Sleeps, rom-com Maybe I Do with Emma Roberts, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton, and mystery thriller The Tutor starring Garrett Hedlund.

The transaction will bolster the roster at Horizon, which over the years has assembled a pipeline of premium independent titles comprised of Vertical and third-party features.

Going forward MacLean and his team may add select titles from Ashland Hill Media Finance, which works with a range of sales agents on the films it finances and produces.

Peter Jarowey of Vertical Entertainment negotiated the deal with Simon Williams of Ashland Hill.

“We look forward to supporting Horizon and its growth as we enter the Cannes 2023 Market and beyond,” said Williams. “Ashland Hill is aligned with Horizon’s devotion to providing unique entertainment to the airline sector, and Joe, Jonathan, and I hope to continue developing a strong partnership in pursuit of this goal.”

“We’re thrilled to have Ashland Hill as an investor in our mission to deliver exceptional content to the world’s airlines,” added MacLean. “This investment provides a great opportunity for us to expand and grow. Our commitment to delivering the highest quality content and service to our clients remains resolute as we move forward together, and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

Vertical partner Jarowey said, “When we partnered with Horizon almost three years ago, we immediately knew we made the right decision. James and his expectational team have been fantastic in growing the company and delivering results. And we have had a fantastic track record with Simon and team at Ashland Hill and expect it to continue on many levels for years to come.”

Ashland Hill Media Finance backs the new sales company Palisades Park Pictures led by Tamara Birkemoe who is on the Croisette engaging with buyers on the rom-com That’s Amore! starring John Travolta, Katherine Heigl and Christopher Walken.