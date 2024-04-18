Aurélie Godet will replace Anna Kopecká as director of programming at Ireland’s Cork International Film Festival (CIFF). She will curate the line-up for the 69th CIFF, taking place November 7-17, 2024.

Godet was previously a senior programmer for the Berlinale for five years, specialising in projects from French-speaking countries and was formerly a programmer at Locarno Film Festival. She is a member of Arte France Cinéma’s Advisory Committee and also has worked as a programmer and moderator for the French festivals La Roche-sur-Yon and 3 Continents.

In 2019 Godet co-founded the Red Balloon Alliance, an organisation that lobbies for better work-life balance at film festivals and offers childcare at Cannes, Berlin and San Sebastian.

She also helped launch the Colombo International Film Festival in Sri Lanka in 2014 and was deputy director of Unifrance’s New York office from 2006 to 2010.

Kopecká worked as the director of programming at CIFF for four years, before leaving to work as a freelance programmer this month.