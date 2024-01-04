Casting directors organisation Casting Society has named writer-director-producer Ava DuVernay as recipient of its Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement.

The award will be present at the US-based Society’s annual Artios Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 7.

DuVernay is currently in awards contention for her biographical drama Origin, about caste systems and how they have shaped America. Her previous films include Selma, documentary 13th, Middle Of Nowhere and A Wrinkle In Time.

Casting Society president Destiny Lilly said: “Ava DuVernay is a visionary storyteller who has staunchly championed casting professionals and the art of casting throughout her impactful career. Her passion for inclusive and progressive casting throughout her career has catapulted careers and made her a leader in the industry. We are thrilled to honor her with the Lynn Stalmaster Award at this year’s ceremony.”

DuVernay commented: “In my film Origin, the process of casting became the primary brushstroke on the canvas. Working with my casting director Aisha Coley to surround our leading lady Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor was a joy and a thrill. Each of the actors in the Origin ensemble are stellar in their experience, energy, intellect and enthusiasm. They are the latest in a series of extraordinary casts that I’ve had the great honour of guiding over the years. To be recognised for those efforts by this esteemed organisation is a true gift for which I’m abundantly grateful.”

Casting Society has around 1,200 casting director, associate casting director and casting producer members based in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.