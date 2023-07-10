Cinephobia Releasing has put its cards on The Coffee Table, taking North American rights to Caye Casas’ Spanish-language black comedy horror from Paris-based seller MPM Premium.

The film comes off a strong festival run at Tallinn Black Nights, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival where it won the White Raven prize and Fantaspoa where it won the best script and acting awards.

The Coffee Table is a horror film that also blends comedy and family drama. It follows a married couple raising their first child who are struggling with their own relationship. The husband defies his wife’s wishes and buys a coffee table which leads to a series of unforeseen and unnerving events.

The film is produced by Alhena Productions, Apocalipsis Producciones and La Charito Films. MPM Premium screened the film to buyers in Cannes in May.

Founded by Ray Murray of TLA Releasing and Artsploitaton, Cinephobia has a niche in edgy genre and LGBTQ+ titles from across the globe. Murray said the film “proves that one can create a tense, shocking and terrifying genre film with little on-screen violence or blood.” He added: “We are excited to unleash Caye’s Casas’ film on American audiences.”

MPM Premium said it is also in discussions for sales to the UK, Italy, France, Scandinavia and Latin America.