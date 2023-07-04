Alexia Laroche-Joubert has been named CEO of Banijay France and will spearhead the entertainment powerhouse’s French portfolio and 15 in-house labels.

She will take the reins from François de Brugada who held the role for the past eight years and just stepped down to take on a new position heading up Banijay Events.

Laroche-Joubert has been at Banijay since 2016, serving as both CEO of Adventure Line Productions and the company’s all-new scripted label Screen Line Productions launched in June.

Laroche-Joubert is credited with TF1’s version of Survivor, the colossally successful IP Koh Lanta - on-air for two decades and counting - in addition to France 2’s long-running Fort Boyard. She revamped beauty competition Miss France and is a leading producer on titles such as M6’s French version of Big Brother Loft Story, TF1’s Star Academy and Secret Story, and W9’s Les Ch’tis and Les Marseillais.

Before Banijay, she spent more than ten years at the Canal Plus group and served as Editor-in-Chief at TF1. She also notably has worked with Banijay chairman Stéphane Courbit for more than 25 years after serving as Director of Programmes at Endemol France under his leadership.

In her new role, she will report to Banijay’s CEO Marco Bassetti who called her “a leading force for us in France for a number of years, and with entrepreneurialism and creative spirit at her core.” He added: “Hugely respected, strategic and with a brilliant repertoire of credits, we have no doubt her experience and knowledge will be invaluable in driving the business to new heights, as we look to further diversify and enhance the offering.”

Laroche-Joubert said that she is looking forward to “collaborating with the MDs and their teams to drive diversification, further format exploitation, cross-company collaboration and importantly, attract new talent.” She added: “I will forever be thankful for Stéphane and Marco’s support over the years and for now handing me the reins, and am hugely appreciative to François de Brugada, who leaves the business as the country’s number one producer.”

Founded in France in 2008, Banijay is now home to over 130 production companies across 21 territories and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 160,000 hours of original programming and continues to expand its global reach.