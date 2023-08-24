Warner Bros’ Barbie has added another accolade to its illustrious box office career, overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest grossing release in North America for the year to date.

Barbie added $2.6m on Wednesday to reach $575.4m by its 34th day in release, enough to surpass the final $574.3m final haul of Universal’s family smash.

Greta Gerwig’s summer sensation is on course to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $1.36n global tally within the next couple of weeks and currently stands at $1.3bn.

Among other records, Barbie already ranks as the highest grossing Warner Bros release in North America, the highest grossing film directed by a woman at the North American box office, and the highest opening weekend – $162m – by a female director.

This week Warner Bros said the film will finally get to play in Imax theatres in a one-week run starting on September 22.

When the film launched on July 21 all the Imax theatres were given over to Universal’s Oppenheimer, which opened on the same day.