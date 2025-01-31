Paris-based Be For Films has acquired international sales rights to Marie-Helene Roux’s completed drama Muganga, starring Isaach De Bankolé and Vincent Macaigne, ahead of the European Film Market.

De Bankolé stars as the real-life Congolese doctor, pastor and Nobel prize laureate Denis Mukwege who joins forces with Belgian surgeon and atheist Guy Cadière to treat thousands of women and combat sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Muganga is inspired by Mukwege’s Panzi Hospital which provides survivors with medical treatment, holistic care and legal support.

Manon Bresch, Babetida Sadjo and Déborah Lukumuena also star.

Shot in Gabon and Belgium, the film is produced by Cynthia Pinet for Paris-based Petites Poupées Production. Co-producers are Gabon’s Ça Va Aller Production, Belgium’s Scope Pictures, France 3 Cinéma, Africa’s Canex Creations Inc, and Belgium’s RTBF and Proximus.

“I hope [the film] will inspire viewers to become active participants in our fight for peace and justice for survivors of sexual violence and all victims of conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Mukwege.

”The world has remained too silent in the face of their suffering, and I hope this film will open eyes and spark change.”