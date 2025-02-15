Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud’s Dreamers (Sex Love) has sold to a slew of European distributors ahead of its international debut in Competition next Wednesday.

The film has gone to New Horizons (Poland), September Films (Benelux), Filmin (Spain), Vertigo Media (Hungary), New Cinema (Isreal), Best Film Baltics (Baltics), Czechia (Pilot Film), Wanted Cinema (IT), Imovision (Brazil), MCF MegaCom (former Yugoslavia) and Xenix (Switzerland).

The film sees Haugerud complete his Sex Love Dreams trilogy with the story of a young woman whose writings about a crush on her French teacher shock her mother and grandmother, causing them to re-examine their own fantasies.

The film opened in Norway in October 2024. It follows Sex, which launched in Panorama last year.