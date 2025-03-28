Petra Volpe’s Berlinale title Late Shift has secured distribution deals for territories including UK-Ireland, having crossed the $5m mark at the box office in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

TrustNordisk has sold the film to UK-Ireland (Vertigo Releasing), Portugal (Alambqiue), former Yugoslavia (Demiurg Cultural), Japan (New Select), Taiwan (Light Year Images) and Indonesia (Falcon).

Previous deals include France (Wild Bunch Distribution), Italy (Bim Distribuzione), Spain (Karma Films), Benelux (September Film Rights), Germany and Austria (Tobis), and Switzerland (Filmcoopi Zurich).

Following its debut as a Berlinale Special title, Late Shift opened in German-speaking territories on February 27. The film has held the number one spot at the German-speaking Swiss box office for four weeks, surpassing 100,000 admissions; has passed 200,000 admissions in Germany; and has topped 20,000 admissions in Austria.

Late Shift stars 2023 European Film Promotion Shooting Star Leonie Benesch as a nurse on an understaffed hospital surgical ward, caught in a race against time.

Written and directed by Volpe, the film is produced by Reto Schaerli and Lukas Hobi for Zodiac Pictures, in co-production with MMC Zodiac, Swiss Radio and Television and SRG SSR.

Backers include the Federal Office of Culture, Zurcher Filmstiftung, German Federal Film Board, Suissimage and the cantons of Aargau and Lucerne.

“Congratulations to Petra Volpe on the remarkable achievements of Late Shift,” said Susan Wendt, TrustNordisk managing director. “It is truly rewarding to see the film’s immense local theatrical success in Switzerland, Austria and Germany, as well as the distribution commitment in every corner of the world. I am convinced the film will resonate with global audiences and cannot wait to follow the results of the film’s further releases.”