The Berlinale’s World Cinema Fund (WCF) is to provide a total of €360,000 in funding for 14 international projects.

In its latest funding round, the WCF has recommended production funding for 11 projects and distribution grants for three films.

The 14 independent projects hail from Argentina, Chile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Republic of Belarus, Rwanda, Senegal and Thailand.

The production funding recipients include Demba by Senegalese writer-director Mamadou Dia, whose feature debut Nafi’s Father won the best first feature prize Locarno in 2019, as well as Thai director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s A Useful Ghost, which earlier this year received support from the Hubert Bals Fund. Boonbunchachoke participated in Berlinale Talents in 2021.

Also supported is Chilean director Diego Céspedes’ feature debut The Mysterious Gaze Of The Flamingo which was presented at the Venice Film Festival’s Gap-Financing Market in 2022 and at the 2021 Sundance Producers Summit.

The WCF jury made its selection from 194 submitted projects from a total of 62 countries. The members of its jury are the documentary film producer and creative advisor Marta Andreu (Spain), the director, screenwriter and producer Ayşe Polat (Germany), film scholar and curator Viola Shafik (Germany / Egypt) and Vincenzo Bugno (Italy / Germany), the head of the WCF. Additionally, the jurors for WCF Africa are the producer, festival director of the pan-African film festival FESPACO and the Berlin festival Afrikamera, Alex Moussa Sawadogo (Burkina Faso) and the filmmaker and curator Dorothee Wenner (Germany).

Production Funding WCF

Demba (Senegal)

Dir. Mamadou Dia

Prod. Joyeddi Sarl (Senegal), Maba Ba, NiKo Film (Ger), Nicole Gerhards

Funding €35,000

The Misterious Gaze of the Flamingo (Chile)

Dir. Diego Céspedes

Prod. Quijote Films & Rampante (Chile), Giancarlo Nasi

Funding €34,000

Nunkui (Ecuador)

Dir. Verenice Benítez

Prod. Caleidoscopio Cine (Ecuador), Isabela Parra

Funding €30,000

Talitha Kumi (Isr)

Dir. Hadar Morag

Prod. Medalia Productions (Isr), Hilla Medalia; Maze Pictures (Ger), Caroline Daube

Funding €40,000

A Useful Ghost (Thai)

Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Prod. 185 Films Co (Thai), Cattleya Paosrijaroen

Funding €35,000

Zone|Myth (Belarus)

Dir. Darya Yurkevich

Prod. AN|DA Film (Belarus), Darya Yurkevich; Doppelplusultra (Ger), Frank Müller. Documentary

Funding €35,000

WCF Europe

Boomerang (Iran)

Dir. Shahab Fotouhi

Prod. Rainy Pictures (Iran), Majib Barzegar; New Matter Films (Ger), Mariam Shatberashvili

Funding €30,000

Inside the Noise (Arg)

Dir. Martina Juncadella

Prod. Una Presencia (Arg), Julieta Juncadella; House on Fire (Fr), Vincent Wang

Funding €30,000

WCF Africa

Minimals in a Titanic World (Rwanda)

Dir. Philbert Aime Mbabazi Sharangabo

Prod. Imitana Productions (Rwanda), Philbert Aime Mbabazi Sharangabo

Funding €25,000

The Nights Still Smell of Gunpowder (Mozambique)

Dir. Inadelso Cossa

Prod. 16mm Filmes (Mozambique), Inadelso Cossa; Kaske Films (Ger), Thomas Kaske. Documentary

Funding €25,000

Distribution Funding for Cinema Release in Germany

Augure (Omen) (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Dir. Baloji

Distribution: Grandfilm.

Funding €8,000

Mami Wata (Nigeria)

Dir. C.J. “Fiery” Obasi

Distribution: Cinemalovers e.V.

Funding €3,000

Distribution Funding WCF Europe

Eureka (Arg)

Dir. Lisandro Alonso

World Sales: Filmgarten (Austria)

Distribution: Filmgarten (Austria); Grandfilm (Ger) und LAT-E (Arg)

Funding €30,000

WCF Europe–TFL Audience Design Award

Muchachos Bañándose En El Lago (Venezuela)

Dir. Michael Labarca

Prod. Todos los Ríos (Venezuela), Patricia Ramírez-Arévalo; Ticket Shoot Films (Fr), René Osi



