Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all US rights to Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast from Kinology, following its world premiere in competition at Venice.

The partners plan a theatrical release on the dystopian romance feature, starring Lea Seydoux and George MacKay, in 2024.

The film has begun its festival rollout since premiering at Venice last month and has screened at Toronto, New York and Busan in South Korea. It will next play the BFI London Film Festival.

Liberally inspired by Henry James’ novella The Beast In The Jungle, it is set in the near future between Paris and California in a world where emotions have become a threat. Seydoux stars as a woman who decides to purify her DNA in a machine to rid her of any strong feelings, but a powerful connection is formed when she meets MacKay’s character.

It marks the 10th narrative feature from French filmmaker Bonello, who has been selected six times for Cannes with titles including Saint Laurent and House Of Tolerance and was at the Berlinale with Coma in 2022. The Beast was his Venice debut.

The film previously sold to Benelux (Imagine Film Distribution), Bulgaria (Cinelibri), Greece (Videorama/Weirdwave), India (Superfine Films), Italy (iWonder), Latin America (Soubert S.A./Impacto Cine), Middle East (Front Row Entertainment); and Russia, CIS and Baltics (Solarpearl/Capella). Ad Vitam will handle the release in France.

The France-Canada co-production was produced by Les Films du Bélier, My New Picture and Sons of Manual. Producers are Justin Taurand and Bonello with Nancy Grant and Xavier Dolan as co-producers.