Beta Cinema has acquired international sales rights to My Place Is Here, directed by Daniela Porto and Cristiano Bortone.

Starring Cinema Paradiso’s Marco Leonardi and Ludovica Martino (Skam Italia), My Place Is Here is a drama with a strong friendship story at its core.

The film is set in the aftermath of WWII against the conservative backdrop of Southern Italy, just as Italian women have gained the right to vote. When single mother Marta accepts the proposal of an older farmer, she meets Lorenzo, the village’s openly gay wedding planner and forges an unlikely friendship with him. Lorenzo introduces her to a hidden community of gays, sparking Marta to challenge societal prejudices.

My Place Is Here is Daniela Porto’ feature film debut, together with her life-time partner Cristiano Bortone, the director of Red Like The Sky (2005) and Coffee (2016). The film is adapted from Porto’s own novel which will be published in Italy in March by Sperling & Kupfer.

Ludovica Martino has starred in the Italian adaptation of the Norwegian high school series Skam, while Marco Leonardi had his international breakthrough with his role of the teenage Totò in the Academy Award winner Cinema Paradiso (1988). He has since starred in films such as Like Water for Chocolate (1992), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) Mary (2005).

Tassilo Hallbauer, head of sales and acquisitions at Beta Cinema said: “My Place Is Here is a compelling tale of women empowerment and pursuit of happiness. Ludovica Martino is a true discovery in the leading role and audiences around the world will be thrilled to see Marco Leonardi again, in the role of a true, selfless friend.”

My Place Is Here is produced by Orisa Produzioni and Goldkind Film with the support of Calabria Film Commission, Regione Lazio with the contribution of Apulia Film Commission and Regione Puglia. Adler Distribution will release the film in Italy in April.