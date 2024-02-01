Beta Cinema will start selling The Light, Tom Tykwer’s return to the big screen after seven years, at the upcoming European Film Market and has released a first look image of the film.

Beta Cinema is handling sales for all territories except German-speaking territories, France and North America.

Set in present day in Berlin, The Light is billed as a portrait of a modern family between collapse and new beginnings.

It stars Lars Eidinger, who will next been seen be in Matthias Glasner’s Berlinale competiton entry Dying, actress/director Nicolette Krebitz from Aieou and Wild, alongside Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause and Elyas Eldridge as the Engels family, who seemingly have nothing left to hold them together when mysterious Syrian housekeeper Farrah enters their lives.

The first look image shows Farrah, played by Tala al Deen, and ‘the light‘, after which the movie is named.

One of Germany’s best known directors, Tykwer has spent the past seven years working in TV over four seasons as writer and director of Babylon Berlin.

Tykwer said: “After quite a long time, which I spent with Babylon Berlin in the roaring 20s, I can finally turn my attention back to our present. In The Light, there is arguing, struggling and fighting, but there is also laughter, singing and dancing. The film aims to challenge the spectrum of emotions and the corresponding narrative possibilities. And the characters are very familiar to me. I want to try to reflect their inner turmoil and make their deep bond tangible for the audience.”

The Light is produced by Uwe Schott for X Filme Creative Pool. X Verleih/Warner Bros. will release the film to German cinemas on October 17, 2024. ARP Séléction will release in France.

Principal photography took place in and around Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Kenya until end of 2023. The director of photography is Christian Almesberger (Cloud Atlas, The Empress), the production design is by Tim Tamke (A Most Wanted Man) and the costumes were designed by Pierre-Yves Gayraud (Babylon Berlin).

The Light is a production of X Filme Creative Pool in co-production with ZDF, ARP Séléction, Gold Rush Pictures, Gretchenfilm and D.A. Filmproduktion. It was funded by the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW.

Tykwer’s credits include 1998’s Run Lola Run, Heaven (2002), Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006), and The International (2009). He collaborated with The Wachowskis as co-director for Cloud Atlas (2012) and the Netflix series Sense 8 (2015–2018) and worked as a composer on the score for Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections (2021).