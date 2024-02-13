The BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival has revealed the line-up for its 38th edition which takes place March 13-24.

The programme comprises 57 features across the Hearts, Bodies and Mind strands, four of which are world premieres.

Scroll down for full line-up

World premiering is Karen Knox’s sophomore feature We Forgot To Break Up about a trans musician caught in a love triangle with his bandmates. The Canadian actress and filmmaker’s debut Adult Adoption premiered at Glasgow Film Festival in 2022.

Other world premieres are Kat Rohrer’s Austrian romantic comedy What A Feeling about two women who meet in a bar and Jasmine Johnson’s debut What’s Safe, What’s Gross, What’s Selfish And What’s Stupid where several groups of London’s queer community discuss the meaning of creating a family.

Programme highlights include Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding; Lola Arias’ trans musical documentary Reas; and Unicorns from Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd.

The BFI Flare Industry Day will run on March 16, with topics covering cast and crew wellbeing, safety on sets and queer representation on screen.

As previously announced, Flare will open with Amrou Al-Kadhi’s drag queen drama Layla while Luke Willis’ docu-fiction Lady Like will close the festival. Also previously announced was a special presentation of Dominic Savage’s Close To You starring Elliot Page, with the pair participating in an in conversation about Page’s career.

Hearts

Aligned

Dir. Apollo Bakopoulos

Chasing Chasing Amy

Dir. Sav Rodgers

Lesvia

DIr. Tzeli Hadjidimitriou

Pine Cone

Dir. Onir

Solids By The Seashore

Dir. Patiparn Boontarig

Summer Solstice

Dir. Noah Schamus

Unicorns

Dirs. Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

What A Feeling

Dir. Kat Rohrer

What’s Safe, What’s Gross, What’s Selfish And What’s Stupid

Dir. Jasmine Johnson

Who’ll Stop The Rain

Dir. I-Hsuan Su

Woman Of…

Dir. Malgorzata Szumowska

Isla’s Way

Dir. Marion Pilowsky

Our Son

Dir. Bill Oliver

Since The Last Time We Met

Dir. Matías De Leis Correa

Split (series)

Dir. Iris Brey

Bodies

Backspot

Dir. D.W. Waterson

Departing Seniors

Dir. Clare Cooney

I Don’t Know Who You Are

Dir. M.H. Murray

Join The Club

Dirs. Kip Andersen, Chris O’ Connell

The Summer With Carmen

Dir. Zacharias Mavroeidis

Riley

Dir. Benjamin Howard

We Are Perfect

Dir. Marek Kozakiewicz

Life Is Not A Competition, But I’m Winning

Dir. Julia Fuhr Mann

Silver Haze

Dir. Sacha Polak

Slow

Dir. Marija Kavtaradze

Minds

Baldiga - Unlocked Heart

Dir. Markus Stein

Code Of Fear

Dir. Appolain Siewe

Commitment To Life

Dir. Jeffrey Schwarz

Days Of Happiness

Dir. Chloé Robichaud

Desire Lines

Dir. Jules Rosskam

Don’t Ever Stop

Dir. Stuart Polit

Heavy Snow

Dir. YUN Su-ik

Hidden Master: The Legacy Of George Platt Lynes

Dir. Sam Sahid

Indias 1st Best Trans Model Agency

Dir. Ila Mehrotra

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero

Dirs. Carlos López Estrada, Zac Manuel

Love Lies Bleeding

Dir. Rose Glass

Merchant Ivory

Dir. James Ivory

Reas

Dir. Lola Arias

Studio One Forever

Dir. Marc Saltarelli

Toll

Dir. Carolina Markowicz

Unspoken

Dir. Jeremy Borison

We Forgot To Break Up

Dir. Karen Knox

We Were Dangerous

Dir. Josephine Stewart Te-Whiu



You Promised Me The Sea

Dir. Nadir Moknèche

Calls From Moscow

Dir. Luis Alejandro Yero

Orlando, My Political Biography

Dir. Paul B. Preciado