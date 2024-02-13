The BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival has revealed the line-up for its 38th edition which takes place March 13-24.
The programme comprises 57 features across the Hearts, Bodies and Mind strands, four of which are world premieres.
Scroll down for full line-up
World premiering is Karen Knox’s sophomore feature We Forgot To Break Up about a trans musician caught in a love triangle with his bandmates. The Canadian actress and filmmaker’s debut Adult Adoption premiered at Glasgow Film Festival in 2022.
Other world premieres are Kat Rohrer’s Austrian romantic comedy What A Feeling about two women who meet in a bar and Jasmine Johnson’s debut What’s Safe, What’s Gross, What’s Selfish And What’s Stupid where several groups of London’s queer community discuss the meaning of creating a family.
Programme highlights include Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding; Lola Arias’ trans musical documentary Reas; and Unicorns from Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd.
The BFI Flare Industry Day will run on March 16, with topics covering cast and crew wellbeing, safety on sets and queer representation on screen.
As previously announced, Flare will open with Amrou Al-Kadhi’s drag queen drama Layla while Luke Willis’ docu-fiction Lady Like will close the festival. Also previously announced was a special presentation of Dominic Savage’s Close To You starring Elliot Page, with the pair participating in an in conversation about Page’s career.
Hearts
Aligned
Dir. Apollo Bakopoulos
Chasing Chasing Amy
Dir. Sav Rodgers
Lesvia
DIr. Tzeli Hadjidimitriou
Pine Cone
Dir. Onir
Solids By The Seashore
Dir. Patiparn Boontarig
Summer Solstice
Dir. Noah Schamus
Unicorns
Dirs. Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd
What A Feeling
Dir. Kat Rohrer
What’s Safe, What’s Gross, What’s Selfish And What’s Stupid
Dir. Jasmine Johnson
Who’ll Stop The Rain
Dir. I-Hsuan Su
Woman Of…
Dir. Malgorzata Szumowska
Isla’s Way
Dir. Marion Pilowsky
Our Son
Dir. Bill Oliver
Since The Last Time We Met
Dir. Matías De Leis Correa
Split (series)
Dir. Iris Brey
Bodies
Backspot
Dir. D.W. Waterson
Departing Seniors
Dir. Clare Cooney
I Don’t Know Who You Are
Dir. M.H. Murray
Join The Club
Dirs. Kip Andersen, Chris O’ Connell
The Summer With Carmen
Dir. Zacharias Mavroeidis
Riley
Dir. Benjamin Howard
We Are Perfect
Dir. Marek Kozakiewicz
Life Is Not A Competition, But I’m Winning
Dir. Julia Fuhr Mann
Silver Haze
Dir. Sacha Polak
Slow
Dir. Marija Kavtaradze
Minds
Baldiga - Unlocked Heart
Dir. Markus Stein
Code Of Fear
Dir. Appolain Siewe
Commitment To Life
Dir. Jeffrey Schwarz
Days Of Happiness
Dir. Chloé Robichaud
Desire Lines
Dir. Jules Rosskam
Don’t Ever Stop
Dir. Stuart Polit
Heavy Snow
Dir. YUN Su-ik
Hidden Master: The Legacy Of George Platt Lynes
Dir. Sam Sahid
Indias 1st Best Trans Model Agency
Dir. Ila Mehrotra
Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero
Dirs. Carlos López Estrada, Zac Manuel
Love Lies Bleeding
Dir. Rose Glass
Merchant Ivory
Dir. James Ivory
Reas
Dir. Lola Arias
Studio One Forever
Dir. Marc Saltarelli
Toll
Dir. Carolina Markowicz
Unspoken
Dir. Jeremy Borison
We Forgot To Break Up
Dir. Karen Knox
We Were Dangerous
Dir. Josephine Stewart Te-Whiu
You Promised Me The Sea
Dir. Nadir Moknèche
Calls From Moscow
Dir. Luis Alejandro Yero
Orlando, My Political Biography
Dir. Paul B. Preciado
