Source: BFI Flare

‘We Forgot To Break Up’

The BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival has revealed the line-up for its 38th edition which takes place March 13-24. 

The programme comprises 57 features across the Hearts, Bodies and Mind strands, four of which are world premieres.

World premiering is Karen Knox’s sophomore feature We Forgot To Break Up about a trans musician caught in a love triangle with his bandmates. The Canadian actress and filmmaker’s debut Adult Adoption premiered at Glasgow Film Festival in 2022.

Other world premieres are Kat Rohrer’s Austrian romantic comedy What A Feeling about two women who meet in a bar and Jasmine Johnson’s debut What’s Safe, What’s Gross, What’s Selfish And What’s Stupid where several groups of London’s queer community discuss the meaning of creating a family.

Programme highlights include Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding; Lola Arias’ trans musical documentary Reas; and Unicorns from Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd.

The BFI Flare Industry Day will run on March 16, with topics covering cast and crew wellbeing, safety on sets and queer representation on screen.

As previously announced, Flare will open with Amrou Al-Kadhi’s drag queen drama Layla while Luke Willis’ docu-fiction Lady Like will close the festival. Also previously announced was a special presentation of Dominic Savage’s Close To You starring Elliot Page, with the pair participating in an in conversation about Page’s career. 

Hearts 

Aligned
Dir. Apollo Bakopoulos

Chasing Chasing Amy
Dir. Sav Rodgers

Lesvia
DIr. Tzeli Hadjidimitriou

Pine Cone
Dir. Onir

Solids By The Seashore
Dir. Patiparn Boontarig

Summer Solstice
Dir. Noah Schamus

Unicorns
Dirs. Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

What A Feeling
Dir. Kat Rohrer

What’s Safe, What’s Gross, What’s Selfish And What’s Stupid
Dir. Jasmine Johnson

Who’ll Stop The Rain
Dir. I-Hsuan Su

Woman Of…
Dir. Malgorzata Szumowska

Isla’s Way
Dir. Marion Pilowsky

Our Son
Dir. Bill Oliver

Since The Last Time We Met
Dir. Matías De Leis Correa

Split (series)
Dir. Iris Brey

Bodies

Backspot
Dir. D.W. Waterson

Departing Seniors
Dir. Clare Cooney

I Don’t Know Who You Are 
Dir. M.H. Murray

Join The Club
Dirs. Kip Andersen, Chris O’ Connell

The Summer With Carmen
Dir. Zacharias Mavroeidis

Riley 
Dir. Benjamin Howard

We Are Perfect
Dir. Marek Kozakiewicz

Life Is Not A Competition, But I’m Winning
Dir. Julia Fuhr Mann

Silver Haze
Dir. Sacha Polak

Slow
Dir. Marija Kavtaradze

Minds

Baldiga - Unlocked Heart
Dir. Markus Stein

Code Of Fear
Dir. Appolain Siewe

Commitment To Life
Dir. Jeffrey Schwarz

Days Of Happiness 
Dir. Chloé Robichaud

Desire Lines
Dir. Jules Rosskam

Don’t Ever Stop
Dir. Stuart Polit

Heavy Snow
Dir. YUN Su-ik

Hidden Master: The Legacy Of George Platt Lynes
Dir.  Sam Sahid

Indias 1st Best Trans Model Agency
Dir. Ila Mehrotra

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero
Dirs. Carlos López Estrada, Zac Manuel

Love Lies Bleeding
Dir. Rose Glass

Merchant Ivory
Dir. James Ivory

Reas
Dir. Lola Arias

Studio One Forever
Dir. Marc Saltarelli

Toll
Dir. Carolina Markowicz

Unspoken
Dir. Jeremy Borison

We Forgot To Break Up
Dir. Karen Knox

We Were Dangerous
Dir. Josephine Stewart Te-Whiu

You Promised Me The Sea 
Dir. Nadir Moknèche

Calls From Moscow 
Dir. Luis Alejandro Yero

Orlando, My Political Biography
Dir.  Paul B. Preciado

