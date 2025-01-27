The 39th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will open with the international premiere of comedy-drama The Wedding Banquet.

Andrew Ahn’s film, which stars Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone, will open the festival on Wednesday, March 19 at London’s BFI Southbank, with Ahn expected to attend.

The Wedding Banquet follows a gay man and his lesbian friend, who make a deal: a green-card marriage for him, in exchange for in-vitro fertilisation treatment for her. It is a remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 film of the same name.

The 2025 film is co-written by Ahn and James Schamus, co-writer of the original film. It will play at BFI Flare after a world premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

The Wedding Banquet is produced by Anita Gou, Joe Pirro, Caroline Clark and Schamus, for ShivHans Pictures, Symbolic Exchange and Kindred Spirit. Universal Pictures is releasing the film, through its multi-year pact with Bleecker Street; it will open in the US on April 18.

The full BFI Flare programme will be unveiled on Tuesday, February 18. The festival will run from March 19-30.