Bulldog Film Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Kit Vincent’s Bifa-nominated documentary Red Herring and will release the film theatrically on May 3.

Vincent’s feature debut follows the filmmaker’s diagnosis of a terminal brain tumour aged 24 after which he turned his camera on those closest to him, capturing the things people do to find solace in times of tragedy.

The film debuted at True/False Film Festival in the US last year, before a UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest. Its festival prizes include best UK feature at Raindance, the Human Values award at Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival, and a Best of Fest pick at IDFA.

Red Herring was nominated for the Raindance Maverick award at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards.

Bulldog acquired the film from producer Ed Owles of Good Kid Films. Good Kid produced the UK title in association with Bright West Entertainment and Postcode Films. Support on the feature came from the BFI Doc Society and Sundance Documentary Film Program among others.

“I want audiences to leave this experience feeling lighter because they understand a little more about the unknown, and feel that loneliness and fear aren’t at the heart of it,” said Vincent.

Philip Hoile, head of distribution and acquisitions at Bulldog, said, “Kit’s by turns head-on and humorous approach to tackling tricky questions and issues makes for an incredibly insightful and powerful cinematic experience.”