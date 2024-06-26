American character actor Bill Cobbs, known for his appearances in The Color Of Money, The Bodyguard, Night At The Museum and many other films and TV shows, has died. He was 90.

According to a statement released by his family, Cobbs died on Tuesday (June 25) at his home in California.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Cobbs did not become a professional actor until he moved to New York in his thirties. He made his feature film debut in 1974 thriller The Taking Of Pelham One Two Three and went on to appear in numerous films through the eighties and nineties, including The Cotton Club, The Color Of Money, The Bodyguard, Air Bud, The Hudsucker Proxy and Hope Floats. His films over the past two decades included 2006 family hit Night At The Museum and its sequel Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb as well as 2013 adventure Oz The Great And Powerful.

In television, Cobbs had guest roles in series including LA Law, NYPD Blue, Soul Food, Greenleaf, The Sopranos and recent Disney+ Marvel series Agents Of SHIELD.

In 2020 Cobbs won the a Daytime Emmy for outstanding limited performance in a daytime programme for his work in Amazon’s Prime Video series Dino Dana.