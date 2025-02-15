Hong Won-ki’s Perfect Girl, the 2023 Black List screenplay about the launch of a new K-pop supergroup starring Adeline Rudolph and Arden Cho, has secured a swathe of pre-sales for US outfit Upgrade.

Pitched as ‘Scream meets Black Swan’, the thriller has sold to Italy (Rai Cinema), Australia/New Zealand (Transmission Films), Latin America and South Africa (Sun Distribution), CIS (Arna), Benelux (18K), Spain (SelectaVision), Poland (Best Film), Czech Republic and Slovakia (AQS), Turkey (Cosmo Blue), Portugal (Cinemundo), Philippines (Pioneer), India (PVR), and Baltics (ACME).

Production on the Los Angeles-set story is scheduled to commence later this year in Los Angeles and Thailand. The story centres on the imminent launch of a new K-pop supergroup at a massive concert. With all four places up for grabs, things take a shocking turn when a mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute and individual contenders are hunted one by one.

Perfect Girl is being produced by Badlands’ Scott Strauss, Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Renegade Capital’s Andrew Schwartzberg and Jon Shiffman, and Desert Bloom’s Jennifer Lee.

Hong Kong-born Rudolph will next be seen as Kitana in the second installation of New Line’s Mortal Kombat on October 24. Her credits include Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Resident Evil, and The CW’s Riverdale.

Cho is a Korean American actress who broke out in MTV series Teen Wolf. She recently played the lead in Netflix’s Partner Track, and has a recurring role as June in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Upgrade’s EFM slate includes Australian horror thriller Penny Lane Is Dead, psychological thriller Monkey Hill with Olivia Wilde and Gael Garcia Bernal, and survival thriller Faster Than Horses starring Ansel Elgort.