Elene Naveriani’s Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry headed the winners at the inaugural Eliso awards, the new national film awards ceremony for Georgia.

The ceremony was held at the Nato Vachnadze House Museum in Gurjaani, Georgia on Friday, June 14.

Naveriani won best director. Eka Chavleishvili taking the best actress prize for her role as a single woman in a Georgian village who unexpectedly falls for a man and must navigate a relationship while maintaining her independence.

Ani Mogeladze received a special mention for her performance in the film; as did Nina Eradze for her role in Liza Go On.

Lomero Akhvlediani won the best cinematography prize for work on Luka Beradze’s documentary Smiling Georgia; with the film also receiving a special mention for best ensemble, for the film team.

Further special mentions went to Mariam Chachia and Nik Voight for outstanding documentary storytelling, for Magic Mountain; and Anna Dziapshipa’s Self-Portrait Along The Borderline, for best editing.

The prizes were chosen by a jury consisting of casting director Dixie Chassay, and filmmakers Taki Mumladze (also an actress), Tato Kotetishvili, Babak Jalali and Nino Orjonikidze.

The awards were founded by London-based Georgian actress Natalia Jugheli, a great-granddaughter of Nato Vachnadze, an early Georgian film icon after whom the Nato Vachnadze Foundation is named. Eliso [English-language title: Caucasian Love] is a feature directed by Vachnadze’s husband, leading Georgian filmmaker Nikoloz Shengelaia.

Backers for the ceremony included TBC Bank, Tegeta, Coca-Cola, Tegeta Cars, Concierge Tbilisi and the Gurjaani Municipality. The Foundation is looking to expand beyond the three official awards for its future editions.