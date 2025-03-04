Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to horror film The Third Parent from Walters Media Group starring Rob Lowe, Crispin Glover, and Roselyn Sanchez as it continues to build a diverse theatrical slate.

David Michaels will write and direct the story based on the viral “creepypasta” series of internet-based stories from writer Elias Witherow. It takes place during a US Independence Day celebration when a disturbing figure named Tommy Taffy disguises himself as a human to infiltrate a suburban family.

Lowe (The West Wing, St. Elmo’s Fire) will produce alongside Gary Michael Walters, the Whiplash and Nightcrawler producer who produced Colette for Bleecker Street, as well as Spencer Young for Enfant Terrible, and Jonathan Halperyn and Daniel Kresmery for Hero Squared.

Executive producers include Jack Roberts for Lesnik Entertainment, Drake Dowd and Kristen Gilot-Dowd for Dowd Films, and Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson for Bleecker Street.

Glover’s credits include Back To The Future, River’s Edge, and Sanchez has starred in Fantasy Island and Rush Hour 2.

Bleecker Street’s Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy negotiated with Walters and Rosen Law Group.

Bleecker Street recently released Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and its 2025 roster includes rom-com The Wedding Banquet from Andrew Ahn on April 18; Fall festival hit The Friend starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray opening in New York on March 28 and nationwide April 4; and TIFF premiere and thriller Relay starring Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington on August 22.