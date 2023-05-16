Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to Earnest Hemingway adaptation Across The River And Into The Trees starring Liev Schreiber, Matilda De Angelis, Josh Hutcherson and Danny Huston and plans an exclusive theatrical release in autumn.

Paula Ortiz (The Bride) directs from a screenplay by Peter Flannery (The Devil’s Mistress) based on Hemingway’s last full-length novel.

The story takes place in Italy after the Second World War as a cantankerous American Army colonel with a terminal heart condition encounters a remarkable young woman while on a nostalgic tour of his old haunts in Venice.

Robert MacLean and Michael Paletta produced for Tribune Pictures, alongside John Smallcombe, Kirstin Roegner, and Ken Gord and Spring Era Films’ Jianmin LV and Daxing Zhang.

Executive producers include William J. Immerman, Laura Paletta, David Beckingham, Justin Raikes, Simon Fawcett, Jonathan Taylor, Hani Musleh, Harel Goldstein and Rick Romano.

Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal on behalf of Bleecker Street with Brian O’Shea of The Exchange and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.