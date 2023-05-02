UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded worldwide sales for Graham Hughes’ sci-fi horror Hostile Dimensions.

It follows two documentary filmmakers as they travel through alternate dimensions to uncover the truth about a graffiti artist who has vanished. Hughes’ title has been selected to be a part of the Frontières Buyers Showcase at this month’s Cannes.

UK filmmaker Hughes produced the title alongside Evrim Ersoy with Blue Finch’s Mike Chapman and Fatima Hayward as executive producers. Hughes also stars in the film, alongside Annabel Logan, who appeared in his previous feature directorial credits, FrightFest premiere Death Of A Vlogger and A Practical Guide To A Spectacular Suicide.

”The film came from the creeping nihilism I’ve been feeling as the world seems to fall down on our heads,” siad Hughes. ”Sci-fi and horror have always been great genres for exploring cultural questions and trying to make sense of things that seem to defy explanation or logic, and this film was my attempt to address part of the feeling of despair I see creeping more and more into society. It’s also funny.”