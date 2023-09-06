Blue Fox Entertainment is kicking off TIFF sales this week on Adam Newacheck’s psychological thriller Stranger In The Woods.

Newacheck’s credits inlcude the comedy series Workaholics.



Written by and starring Holly Kenney, Stranger In The Woods is about a woman who is taken by her friends on a weekend trip to help her recover from a traumatic event. When her dog dies, the trip begins to unravel.

Devon Stewart, Paris Nicole, Brendin Brown, and Radek Antczak round out the key cast.

Stranger In The Woods is produced by Kyle Newacheck, brother of Adam, whose directing credits include Murder Mystery and What We Do In The Shadows and the film has screened at a number of genre festivals.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s domestic arm will release it in the US in 2024. The international sales team will debut the film for buyers at AFM.

“We are pleased to be releasing this film with Blue Fox. It is incredibly special to us as it marks our first venture into the horror/thriller space,” said the Newacheck brothers.