Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired international rights to the YA rom-com Boot Camp and will introduce the film to EFM buyers in Berlin next week.

The feature is based on the Wattpad webnovel of the same name by Gina Mush and was directed by Mackenzie Munro from Gemma Holdway’s adapted screenplay.

Blue Fox plans to show first footage on the story starring Rachel Boudwin (Dhar Mann), Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Superman And Lois) about a young woman who signs up for summer boot camp and falls for her off-limits personal trainer.

Lindsay Macadam serves as producer. Executive producers include Wattpad Webtoon Studios’ Aron Levitz, David Madden, and Lindsey Weems Ramey; Great Pacific Media’s David Way and Wendy McKernan; December Films’ Todd Berger and Julie DiCresce; Junction Hammer Productions’s Jennifer Chen and Sabrina Spence; and Channel Zero Studios.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s Lisa Gutberlet said: “We are delighted to partner with the team at Wattpad Webtoon Studios and Great Pacific Media to introduce Mackenzie’s charming and entertaining romantic comedy to audiences around the world.

“Boot Camp already has a tremendously loyal fan base, but we’ve seen first-hand how YA content, particularly when supported by a robust social campaign, can continue to grow and find new audiences and we have no doubt that our incredible network of international partners will make this enchanting film a huge success.”

“When we first read Boot Camp, we knew it had all the makings of a great rom-com with its balance of romance, humour and heart,” said Levitz. “Seeing Gina Musa’s story come to life with such a fantastic cast, we’re thrilled to be working with Blue Fox to bring the adaptation to its devoted fan base around the world.”