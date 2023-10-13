Gen Z drama Bluish (bläu) by Lilith Kraxner and Milena Czernovsky has won the Screen International Award at the C EU Soon work-in-progress programme at Rome’s MIA Market.

Bluish casts a tender look at two young and disoriented characters struggling with their daily lives and is produced by Lixi Frank and David Bohun of Austria’s Panama Film.

Bluish was one of eight projects showcased in the C EU Soon programme which is dedicated to European films in post-production looking for international sellers.

The selection committee members and jurors who assigned the prize are Aranka Matits, founder of Featurette; Jaume Ripoll, co-founder and editorial director of Filmin; and Pape Boye, founder of Black Mic Mac.

The judges said: “The film is a portrait of a generation that is finding itself, embracing both the highs and lows of life. This young directing duo promises to bring to the screen the vibes of gen Z through electrifying images.”

The film was presented in Rome by its two writer directors Lilith Kraxner and Milena Czernovsky and by Camille Chanel of Panama Film.

The Screen International Award was presented on the final evening of MIA Market, directed by Gaia Tridente, which ran from October 9-13 at Palazzo Barberini and Cinema Barberini in Rome.

It was a busy market with 2,600 participants from 66 countries, and over 80 panels and events. There were also five content showcases, four pitching forums, over 60 market screenings and film presentations were held. Speakers included Netflix’s content chiefs for Italy, Spain and the Nordics; Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series; Imagine Documentaries president Sara Bernstein and Marge Dean, head of Skybound Entertainment’s Animation Studio.

During the final day, the MIA Awards 2023 were also announced, including the C EU Soon winner.

Full list of 2023 MIA Market winners

Edi Mia Visionary Award Alessandro D’Alatri for VFX (ex aequeo)

Costa Armonia produced by Amanda Livanou for Neda Film

Anthology by Nicolas Saada

Paramount+ Award for best drama pitching forum project

Non Issue created by Gal Rosenbluth and Nayef Hammoud and produced by United Studios of Israel

The Film Co-Production Market & Pitching Forum Tuscany Film Studios Award

A Story Of Three Girls, by Nursen Çetin Köreken

The Wanna Taste IT? Tuscany Film Studios Award

Jazz Suite For A Dysfunctional Family by Tommaso Pitta

Gedi Visual Award

Broken Dream by Jacopo De Bertoldi and produced by NANOF

Screen International Award for C EU Soon work-in-progress programme

Bluish by Lilith Kraxner and Milena Czernovsky

Women in Film, Television and Media Italia-WIFTMI Award

Hallyu-Korean Wave produced by Stefano Centini (Volos Films Italia), Farid Rezkallah (24images Production) and Paolo Maria Spina (Revolver)

Carlo Bixio Award for Best Screenplay

Obligo O Verita’? by Chiara Milana

Carlo Bixio Award for Best Series Concept

Lasciami by Rebecca Gatti, Diletta Dan and Enrica Polemio.

SIAE Idea d’autore Award (ex aequeo)

Il Masso Degli Orchi by Diego Pelizza

Barriera by Raffael Fiano and Antonio Dal Mas