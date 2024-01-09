Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming sci-fi Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson has been undated by Warner Bros due to strike disruption and is expected to be given a new date soon.

Mickey 17 was previously set to open on March 29 this year.

Screen understands Bong has been given more time to complete post-production on the follow-up feature to his Palme d’Or winner and 2020 best picture Oscar winner Parasite.

Adapted from Edward Ashton’s book Mickey7 published in 2022, the feature produced by Plan B centres on an “expendable” employee on an expedition to colonise an ice world who tries to stop his clone from replacing him.

The cast includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B are producing with Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company,, and Bong via his Offscreen, Inc.

Warner Bros also said on Tuesday it has moved up the release of Legendary Entertainment’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire from April 4 to the vacated March 29 slot.

Adam Wingard’s tentpole stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Daniel Stevens and will now go up against Alice Rohrwacher’s Cannes Competition entry La Chimera, which stars Josh O’Connor as an archaeological psychic in Italy.

Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Brian Rogers, and Thomas Tull produce.