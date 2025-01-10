Heading into her first edition as Berlin International Film Festival director, Tricia Tuttle has secured a red carpet slot for Bong Joon Ho’s anticipated sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson.

According to sources this will not be the world premiere, whose location remained unclear at time of writing. However it will play as a premiere of some sort, with international the likely designation.

Bong’s follow-up to his 2020 best Oscar winner Parasite was produced through his Offscreen, alongside Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and Kate Street Pictures’ Dooho Choi.

The story of an “expendable” on a mission to colonise an ice planet who keeps dying and coming back to life is scheduled to open in South Korea on February 28, and in the United States on March 7 through worldwide distributor Warner Bros.

Mickey 17 was initially eyed for a 2024 release and got delayed by the Hollywood strikes while the South Korean auteur completed post production. The film is adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7.

The 75th Berlinale runs February 13-23 and will open with Tom Tykwer’s Special Gala out of competition selection The Light. The full line-up announcement comes on January 21.