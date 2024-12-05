Tom Tykwer’s latest feature film The Light (Das Licht) is to open the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 13.

The German-French production will play as a Berlinale Special Gala out of competition.

The film’s cast includes German star Lars Eidinger, actor and director Nicolette Krebitz and Tala Al-Deen and tells the story of a family whose lives are changed by their Syrian housekeeper.

The Light was produced by X Filme Creative Pool, in co-production with ZDF, ARP Séléction, Gold Rush Pictures, Gretchenfilm and B.A. Filmproduktion.

Tykwer has opened the Berlinale twice previously: in 2002 with his first international production Heaven and in 2009 with the political thriller The International.

“We knew as soon as we saw The Light that we wanted to have it open the 75th Berlinale,” said festival director Tricia Tuttle. ”Tom Tykwer finds beauty and joy in our often fractured and challenging world, and magically captures the essence of our modern life on screen. It is our great pleasure to welcome Tom back to the Berlinale with The Light.”

“I’m over the moon to open next year’s Berlinale with The Light,” said Tykwer. “The Berlinale is the festival of my life. The city is my destiny. This film is my longing.”

The Light will be released in German cinemas on March 20, 2025 by X Verleih and distributed by Warner Bros. Beta Cinema is handling world sales.