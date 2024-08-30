UK singer-songwriter Charli xcx has joined Olivia WIlde and Cooper Hoffman in Gregg Araki’s upcoming thriller I Want Your Sex for Black Bear.

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in October.

The film is about a young man who finds himself out of his depth after he is tapped as the sexual muse for a provocative artist.

It will mark the popstar’s second live-action role following Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming remake of 1978 cult horror film Faces Of Death. She was also part of the voice cast of The Angry Birds Movie.

I Want Your Sex is being produced out of the US by Seth Caplan, alongside Araki, Sciortino, and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler.

Black Bear is fully financing the film and represents international rights. CAA Media Finance is handling US rights.

Charli xcx, real name Charlotte Aitchison, released her sixth studio album Brat this summer, spawning the social media ‘Brat summer’ phenomenon. Her previous hits include 2012 Icona Pop collaboration I Love It; Boom Clap, which featured in The Fault In Our Stars soundtrack; and Iggy Azalea collaboration Fancy.