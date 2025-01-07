Oscar-nominated British cinematographer Roger Pratt has died, aged 77.

The British Society of Cinematographers, of which Pratt had been a member since 1986, confirmed the death and said Pratt had been suffering from early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Leicester in 1947, Pratt attended the London Film School in the late sixties and got his first credit as camera assistant on director Mike Leigh’s 1971 film Bleak Moments. He would later serve as cinematographer on Leigh’s 1983 TV film Meantime and 1988 feature High Hopes.

Working as clapper loader on Monty Python And The Holy Grail in 1975 began Pratt’s relationship with Terry Gilliam, for whom he would go on to shoot Brazil, The Fisher King and 12 Monkeys.

Pratt also served as director of photography on four films for Sir Richard Attenborough – Shadowlands, In Love And War, Grey Owl and Closing The Ring – and two – Mona Lisa and The End Of The Affair – for Neil Jordan.

His other credits include Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid and Snow White And The Huntsman.

In 2000, Pratt was nominated for the cinematography Oscar for his work on The End Of The Affair. He also got a Bafta nomination for the film and a second nomination a year later for Chocolat.