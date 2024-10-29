The British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) has unveiled the winners of the 2024 edition, with Marcus Flemmings’ White Guilt taking home the best feature award.

The festival took place across Halifax and east London, and drew to a close with the awards ceremony on October 25 at London’s Genesis Cinema.

Flemmings’ film follows 11 affluent white individuals who go off in search of a pay-to-play service with the aim of relieving themselves of ‘white guilt’, by experiencing reverse slavery.

Uche Aguh’s Dyanmite took home two awards – best soundtrack and best script supervision. The film tells the story of a musician in an unhappy marriage, who embarks on a whirlwind romance.

As previously announced, Teddy Nygh received this year’s BUFF honorary award for outstanding contribution to the industry. He is co-founder of Fully Focused Productions, Million Youth Media and director of BBC comedy drama series PRU, that stars Kosar Ali.

BUFF 2024 winners

Actress – Hannah Griffiths, The Deal

Actor – Frederick Yeboah, God Is Grey

Feature – White Guilt, dir. Marcus Flemmings

Documentary – Shaking Hands With The Devil dir. Olz McCoy

Soundtrack – Dynamite dir. Uche Aguh

Script supervision – Dynamite dir. Uche Aguh,

Live script – Luke Hunter, Acid; Andrew Goth, The Die Is Cast; Rachel Walsh-Williams, Hear My Song

Short – Syncope dir. Linus Von Stumberg

Honorary Award recipient – Teddy Nygh