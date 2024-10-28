awards calendar

Source: Richard Harbaugh/Ampas / Bafta / Holly Clark / Wikimedia Commons/Maramendes1230

Oscars, Baftas, Bifas, SAG awards

November 

5: British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) nominations announced

5: European Film Awards nominations announced 

26: British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) craft winners announced

26: Golden Globes nomination voting opens 

December 

2: Gotham Awards ceremony

4: Golden Globes nomination voting closes

5: Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced 

5: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced 

6: Bafta round one voting opens

7: European Film Awards ceremony 

8: British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) ceremony 

9: Oscars voting for shortlist categories opens 

9: Golden Globes nominations announced

13: Oscars voting for shortlist categories closes

13: Golden Globes final round voting opens

16: SAG nomination voting opens 

16: DGA nomination voting opens 

16: WGA nomination voting opens

17: Oscars shortlists announced for 10 categories including documentary, international film

19: PGA nomination voting opens 

23: Bafta round one voting closes (acting categories)

30: Bafta round one voting closes (all other categories)

30: WGA nomination voting closes 

January 

1: Golden Globes final round voting closes

3: Bafta longlists announced; round two voting begins 

5: Golden Globes awards ceremony 

5: SAG nomination voting closes 

7: DGA nomination voting closes

8: Oscars round one voting opens

8: SAG nominations announced 

8: DGA nominations announced; final voting opens

9: PGA nomination voting closes 

9: WGA nominations announced 

10: Bafta round two voting closes 

10: PGA nominations announced 

12: Oscars round two voting closes 

23: Critics Choice Awards ceremony 

13: PGA final round voting opens

13: WGA final round voting opens

15: Bafta nominations announced 

15: SAG final voting opens

17: Oscars nominations announced 

22: Bafta final round voting opens 

27: WGA final round voting closes 

30: PGA final round voting closes 

February 

7: DGA final voting closes

8: DGA awards ceremony 

8: Goya awards ceremony 

8: PGA awards ceremony 

11: Bafta final round voting closes 

11: Oscars final round voting opens

15: WGA awards ceremony 

16: Bafta awards ceremony

18: Oscars final round voting closes 

21: SAG final voting closes 

22: Independent Spirit Awards ceremony 

23: SAG awards ceremony 

28: César awards ceremony 

March

2: Oscars awards ceremony 

Topics