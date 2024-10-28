November
5: British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) nominations announced
5: European Film Awards nominations announced
26: British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) craft winners announced
26: Golden Globes nomination voting opens
December
2: Gotham Awards ceremony
4: Golden Globes nomination voting closes
5: Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
5: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced
6: Bafta round one voting opens
7: European Film Awards ceremony
8: British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) ceremony
9: Oscars voting for shortlist categories opens
9: Golden Globes nominations announced
13: Oscars voting for shortlist categories closes
13: Golden Globes final round voting opens
16: SAG nomination voting opens
16: DGA nomination voting opens
16: WGA nomination voting opens
17: Oscars shortlists announced for 10 categories including documentary, international film
19: PGA nomination voting opens
23: Bafta round one voting closes (acting categories)
30: Bafta round one voting closes (all other categories)
30: WGA nomination voting closes
January
1: Golden Globes final round voting closes
3: Bafta longlists announced; round two voting begins
5: Golden Globes awards ceremony
5: SAG nomination voting closes
7: DGA nomination voting closes
8: Oscars round one voting opens
8: SAG nominations announced
8: DGA nominations announced; final voting opens
9: PGA nomination voting closes
9: WGA nominations announced
10: Bafta round two voting closes
10: PGA nominations announced
12: Oscars round two voting closes
23: Critics Choice Awards ceremony
13: PGA final round voting opens
13: WGA final round voting opens
15: Bafta nominations announced
15: SAG final voting opens
17: Oscars nominations announced
22: Bafta final round voting opens
27: WGA final round voting closes
30: PGA final round voting closes
February
7: DGA final voting closes
8: DGA awards ceremony
8: Goya awards ceremony
8: PGA awards ceremony
11: Bafta final round voting closes
11: Oscars final round voting opens
15: WGA awards ceremony
16: Bafta awards ceremony
18: Oscars final round voting closes
21: SAG final voting closes
22: Independent Spirit Awards ceremony
23: SAG awards ceremony
28: César awards ceremony
March
2: Oscars awards ceremony
