Canadian drama Brother won the 55th NAACP Image Award prize for outstanding international motion picture on Thursday night (March 14) as the advocacy group for Black America handed out its latest round of honours.

The film, directed and written by Clement Virgo and winner last year of 12 Canadian Screen Awards, had already been named outstanding independent film by the group, whose awards are being presented over five nights culminating in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 15).

Ava DuVernay was revealed as winner of the group’s outstanding directing in a motion picture award for Origin and Cord Jefferson, winner of this year’s adapted screenplay Oscar, took the outstanding writing in a motion picture prize for American Fiction.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was named outstanding animated film and Invisible Beauty outstanding documentary film.

The performers in The Color Purple took the outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture prize and the musical drama’s Phylicia Pearl Mpasi was recognised for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture.

NAACP Image Awards to be presented during Saturday’s televised ceremony include the prize for outstanding motion picture, with American Fiction, Origin, Rustin, The Color Purple and They Cloned Tyrone nominated.

Nominees for outstanding actor in a film are Colman Domingo for Rustin, Denzel Washington for The Equalizer 3, Jamie Foxx for The Burial, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction and John Boyega for They Cloned Tyrone.

Nominated for outstanding film actress are Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for Origin, Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid, Teyana Taylor for A Thousand And One and Yara Shahidi for Sitting in Bars with Cake.

Colman Domingo and Fantasia Barrino are also nominated for the group’s entertainer of the year award, togther with Halley Bailey, Keke Palmer and Usher.