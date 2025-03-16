Cambodian buyer Westec Media is making its market debut at Hong Kong Filmart as it ventures into international sales with a line-up of six titles from Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan.

Its debut slate includes Malaysian director James Lee’s Next Stop, Somewhere, a drama about freedom and self-discovery, starring Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong; Igor Hsu’s Corpse Bazaar, a Taiwanese body horror film about revenge and redemption; and Joey Lee’s My Parents’ Midlife Crisis, a Malaysian family drama about love and healing.

Further titles are The Ghost Of Banana Tree, a remake of a classic Cambodian horror, and Her Deadly Eyes, a revenge horror adapted from a popular e-novel, with both directed by Cambodia’s Bun Chantra; and Chen Gongming’s An Angel Lurks On The Streets Of Kyoto, a Japan-set drama about a humble housewife who wins the lottery.

“Streaming platforms have played a significant role in expanding the reach of ASEAN films beyond national borders, introducing Southeast Asian content to wider audiences and fostering greater appreciation for the region’s creative output,” said Michael Chai, CEO of Westec Media

At the same time, the region’s theatrical market is experiencing a resurgence, with robust performances in key territories such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Audiences are returning to cinemas, drawn by strong local productions, high-quality genre films, and international blockbusters.”

For more than a decade, the company has distributed commercial projects for release in Southeast Asia, along with its Kuala Lumpur-based subsidiary Abnormal Studios, formerly known as Jaikon Media.

“Co-productions and cross-border collaborations are also on the rise, particularly in genres like horror, drama, animation, and romantic comedy,” added Chai. “These partnerships not only enhance production value but also create opportunities for films to travel across multiple markets, strengthening Southeast Asia’s position in the global film industry.”