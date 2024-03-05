The return of Cameron Diaz continues with news that the actor is in final negotiations to join Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves in the dark comedy Outcome.

Hill will direct and co-wrote the screenplay with Ezra Woods. Reeves will star as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted by a mysterious video clip from his past.

Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill will produce the Apple Studios production through their Strong Baby.

Hill and Apple Original Films are also developing a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions to be directed by Scorsese and star Hill.

Diaz, who shot to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with roles in The Mask, There’s Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Shrek, Being John Malkovich, and Charlie’s Angeles, is making a comeback after stepping away from Hollywood for a decade.

She will be seen this year opposite Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action comedy Back In Action, which marks her first role since Annie in 2014.

Upcoming Apple Original Films include the George Clooney and Brad Pitt thriller Wolfs; heist film The Instigators starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck for director Doug Liman; Blitz from Steve McQueen; and an untitled Formula 1 feature starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.