The Canada Media Fund (CMF) has released a report on the global screen industry and whether its shifting dynamics “leave room for the diverse output and talent that has made Canada stand out on the international stage.”

Released as the second issue of CMF’s Perspectives publication under the title Embracing Change, the 40-page report includes sections covering the streaming industry’s new focus on profitability rather than subscriber acquisition; how audiences are watching content; and video games and interactive digital media.

Florence Girot, senior manager of foresight and innovation at the CMF – which fosters the production of Canadian content and gets financial backing from the Canadian government as well as the country’s cable and satellite distributors – was at the Cannes film festival last week to promote the report.

Among other statistics, the report reveals that Canadian audiences in both Anglophone and Francophone markets spend an average of three hours and 25 minutes a day watching streaming and linear TV combined.

Netflix is the most popular streaming platform with 62.9% of English-speaking and 61.9% of French-speaking Canadians, the report reveals. Other popular platforms are YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ and, for English-speakers, AppleTV+ (Bell Media’s Canadian service Crave is favoured by French speakers).

Girot said the report is “rich with new data. It’s a real snapshot of where we’re headed. We have distilled a massive amount of important new information and data into one report.”

The Canadian industry, she added, “is built on the strength of our creative talent. By embracing change and leveraging innovative approaches, we can navigate the complexities of today’s market while staying true to the quality and authenticity that define Canadian content.”