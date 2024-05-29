Canadian 2SLGBTQ+ festival Inside Out has revealed the five feature and three TV series projects set to participate in its eighth annual Finance Forum in Toronto.

The forum takes place this Thursday (May 30) and Friday (May 31), near the end of the festival’s May 24-June 1 run.

The Forum gives queer-led creative teams with 2SLGBTQ+ content the chance to pitch projects to industry executives and take part in panels and conversations. Executives at the forum will include representatives from US and international companies including first-time attendees A24, Big Beach and Mr Smith Entertainment as well as return attendees Bankside Films, Bell Media, Neon, Protagonist and Studiocanal.

Among the five narrative feature projects at the event will be Ireland/Canada/Denmark/Luxembourg co-production Julian, the Forum’s first animation participant. Produced by Cartoon Saloon and Aircraft Pictures and directed by Louise Bagnall with co-directors Guillaume Lorin and Mark Mullery, the film will tell the story of a boy who wants to be a mermaid and his strong-willed aunt.

Canada/US comedy Butch Baby Mama, written and directed by Jess Desvarieux and starring Moonie Desvarieux, is based on characters from web series Moonie and centres on a comedian who becomes her sister’s baby surrogate.

Romantic comedy Goldstar, from the US, is written and directed by Emily Friedman and follows two friends who meet up in New York City and have unexpected queer romances that teach them about acceptance.

Andrew Murphy, Inside Out’s co-head and artistic director, commented: “Year over year we are inspired by the breadth and quality of queer stories we have the privilege of supporting at the Finance Forum. This year especially, we celebrate and embrace the ever expansiveness of what queerness can be.”