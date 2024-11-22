Brussels-based sales company Best Friend Forever has secured new deals in key territories for Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language which premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight and is Canada’s submission for the 2025 Academy Awards.

New distribution deals include Wonderfilm for Australia and New Zealand, Pimienta Films for Mexico, Weirdwave for Greece and Mars Film for Turkey.

Universal Language has previously sold to France (Météore Films), Scandinavia (Njutafilms), Germany & Austria (Rapid Eye Movies), Switzerland (Outside The Box), Spain (Filmin), Portugal (Nitrato Filmes), CEI (Universal Distribution), Japan (The Klockworx), China (DDDream), Taiwan (Hooray Films), Brazil (Belas Artes Grupo), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures) and India (Big Tree Entertainment).

Oscilloscope Laboratories will release the film in the US and Maison 4:3 will release in Canada.

UK, Benelux and Italy are in discussion, among other remaining territories.

Told in Persian and French and taking place in a mysterious interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winnipeg, the absurdist caper interweaves the lives of multiple characters: children discover money frozen in ice; a walking tour guide leads his bored guests to underwhelming attractions; and a man quits his job and embarks on a journey to visit his estranged grandmother.

Universal Language world premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, before screening at festivals including Toronto, New York, Fantastic Fest and Festival du Nouveau Cinema as the festival opener. It will play next at Singapore IFF and Marrakech IFF.

Universal Language is produced by Sylvain Corbeil at Canada’s Metafilms. Oscilloscope Labs are executive producers.

Rankin’s previous film, The Twentieth Century won the Berlinale Fipresci Award in 2020.