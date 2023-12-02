Malaysian Oscar entry Tiger Stripes has secured deals for key territories ahead of its MENA premiere in the Red Sea Competition at Red Sea International Film Festival on Tuesday, December 5.

The film has sold to North America (Dark Star Pictures), UK-Ireland (Modern Films), France (Jour2Fete), Spain (Flamingo Films), Australia-New Zealand (Screenxcope), Benelux (Vedette), Brazil (Fenix Filmes), South Korea (AUD), Norway (AS Fidalgo Film Distribution) and Taiwan (Flash Forward Entertainment). Films Boutique handles world sales.

The debut feature of Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu, Tiger Stripes won the Grand Prize in Critics’ Week at Cannes in May, and was chosen as Malaysia’s Oscar entry in October.

Last week Eu disowned an edited version that was released in her home country, issuing a statement in which she said “the very essence of why I made this film has been removed.”

Tiger Stripes is an eight-country co-production, between Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, France, Germany, Netherlands, Indonesia and Qatar, led by Malaysian producer Foo Fei Ling. The fantasy title follows an 11-year-old girl who discovers a terrifying secret about her body, and learns to embrace herself when ostracised by school friends.

The film will play on the Imax screen on Tuesday, December 5 at 3.55pm, before a second screening the following day at 8.40pm, both at the Red Sea Mall.