Brazil will be the country of honour at the 2025 Cannes Marché du Film, which runs from May 13-21.

Leading Brazilian directors, producers and executives will attend Cannes to engage with the international film community and the country will host the official opening night party at the Plage des Palmes in the spirit of Brazilian culture.

Brazilian participation in the market will include film and documentary work-in-progress showcases, networking events and presentations of new co-production initiatives. Specific details will be announced in the coming months.

The collaboration falls on the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Brazil, marked by the Brazil-France Season, an exchange initiative composed of events that aim to strengthen cultural, economic and academic ties.

Brazil will be the fourth official country of honour for the Marché, after Switzerland (2024), Spain (2023) and India (2022).

“This is a unique opportunity to expand our connections, strengthen dialogues and show the world the diversity and creativity of Brazilian cinema,” said Joelma Gonzaga, secretary of audiovisual affairs at Brazil’s ministry of culture.

“Brazil is a very creative country with a vibrant film industry,” said Guillaume Esmiol, executive director of the Marché du Film. “We have observed a steady rise in the number of Brazilian professionals in Cannes in recent years, with a +26% increase last year alone.”

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13-24.