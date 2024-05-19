Jia Zhangke’s Caught By The Tides is the new leader on Screen International’s Cannes jury grid with an average score of 2.6.

The Chinese romance epic received one four (excellent) from Justin Chang (LA Times) followed by seven threes (good). On the other end, The Telegraph and Katja Nicodemus of Germany’s Die Zeit gave it just one star.

This is Jia’s sixth time in Competition with highlights including 2015’s Mountains May Depart which scored 2.8 and 2013’s A Touch Of Sin on 3.

Click on the jury grid above for the most up-to-date version.

Caught By The Tides chronicles the romantic destiny of a woman as she goes looking for her lover when he leaves without notice for another province.

Also scoring strong on the jury was Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez with a 2.5 average.



The Mexico-set musical received two fours; three threes; and six twos while Bangkok Post’s Kong Rithdee awarded it just one star (poor).

Audiard topped the grid in 2009 with A Prophet scoring 3.4 while his 2015 Palme d’Or winner Dheepan received 2.5, as did his 2021 drama Paris, 13th District.

Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Edgar Ramirez lead the melodrama about a cartel boss who undergoes a sex change to retire from the business and disappear forever, becoming the woman he has always dreamt of being.

Coming up next on the grid is Kirill Serebrennikov’s Limonov: The Ballad and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance.

The jury grid is once again updating live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.