CBS has been unveiled as the broadcast partner for the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024.

The ceremony will also stream live on Paramount+.

Friday’s announcement ends a long search after regular broadcaster NBC decided not to renew a one-year deal covering the January 2023 ceremony.

NBC had been the broadcast partner since 1996 and reviewed its commitment after a 2021 Los Angeles Times expose uncovered financial and ethical impropriety and a lack of diversity at voting body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The ceremony was cancelled in 2022 and HFPA began a charm offensive and reconstituted its membership and governing rules.

In June Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Eldridge acquired the Golden Globe assets from the HFPA and dissolved the group.

CBS broadcast the ceremony in 1981 and 1982 and walked away in 1982 after the HFPA presented Pia Zadora with its Best New Star Award for her role in the father-daughter incest drama Butterfly.

The win sparked a backlash amid allegations that Zadora’s then-husband and businessman Meshulam Riklis influenced the destination of the award by paying for a highly visible campaign. Compounding the HFPA’s blushes was the fact Zadora also earned Razzies for Worst New Star and Worst Actress.

“Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year,” said George Cheeks, CBS president and CEO. “The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS’ new primetime schedule in February.”