Charlotte Moore is to leave the BBC later this year to take up a major role within Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

Moore will join Dear England and The Crown indie Left Bank Pictures as chief executive and will also serve as executive vice-president and creative director of international production at SPT.

She has been BBC chief content officer for four years, and has spent 19 years at the corporation in total, including as BBC1 controller.

Moore called it a “tough decision” but that the “time is right for a new challenge and a new adventure and to follow my heart to return to making shows”.

She said: “I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved during my time at the helm, transforming our offer and supporting iPlayer to become the fastest growing streamer in the UK. I want to thank my colleagues, my brilliant team and all the incredible producers, directors, writers and on screen and on air talent who’ve made it such a thrilling ride.

“The BBC is an extraordinary place to work and plays a vital role in the UK’s creative ecology. There’s nowhere quite like it that backs risk taking, innovation and homegrown creativity with such commitment and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the very best programme makers in the business.”

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast.