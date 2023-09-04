Walter Francisco has been named as the new head of programming at the Chichester International Film Festival and Chichester Cinema, taking over from founding curator Roger Gibson.

Chichester has also appointed Anne-Marie Flynn, the former managing director of BFI Festivals, head of awards at BAFTA and publisher of Screen International, as executive director.

Gibson stepped down after 31 years in the role after this year’s festival wrapped on August 27. Francisco has overseen the Chichester Cinema’s yearly seasonal programming for almost two decades.

“After my 20 years of apprenticeship watching the master Roger Gibson at work, I am delighted to take up this role,” said Francisco. “I am excited to build on Roger’s legacy, retain the movie magic and cinematic buzz that permeates Chichester every summer, and introduce new excitement and experiences for loyal and new audiences to enjoy.”

Gibson said: “I have worked with Walter since 2003 and could not think of anyone better placed to evolve the Film Festival through its next chapters. He has Chichester Cinema at New Park in his veins and understands the film audiences that have made this Festival what it is today.”

Flynn commented: “I left London three years ago, deciding to have a quieter life in Chichester. I never imagined I would come across a little not-for-profit cinema with a programme to rival the very best independent cinemas in London and with a cracking international festival too. I completely fell in love with New Park and its hard-working and dedicated staff and volunteers, and I look forward to giving it everything I’ve got!”.

This year’s festival had 30 UK premieres out of a total of 110 films and was dedicated to the late Derek Malcolm (1932-2023).