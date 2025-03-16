China producer-distributor Lian Ray Pictures is launching sales on a raft of diverse titles that are set for release this year, including works by directors Han Yan and Feng Xiaogang and with stars Zhao Liying and Zhang Zifeng.

Set for a release on July 5, Han’s sci-fi action adventure Per Aspera Ad Astra revolves around a virtual dream system that allows users to create their own dreams, with rising stars Dylan Wang and Victoria Song in the cast along with veteran Zu Feng. Director Han is known for 2020’s A Little Red Flower.

Starring Zhao Liying (Article 20), female-led social drama We Girls focuses on a former inmate who struggles to reintegrate herself into society. It will open on April 4 and marks the latest film by renowned director Feng (Youth).

Featuring Zhang Zifeng (Sister) and Wang Jingchun, Dong Hongjie’s first feature New Life follows a girl who works tirelessly on odd jobs until a stray dog comes along to teach her important life lessons. Xue Xiaolu, director of Embrace Again, is executive producer and screenwriter. It is set to open on March 22.

Always Have Always Will, which recently opened on March 8, is billed as a heartwarming drama that follows a young man struggling in life who reluctantly joins a young girl on an uncertain journey. It is based on a novel by renowned writer Zhang Jiajia, who is also executive producer and screenwriter. The cast is led by Peng Yuchang and Yang Enyou. Director Liu Jian is known for 2018’s Baby and 2016’s De Lan.

Liu Jiangjiang’s Lighting Up The Stars, backed and distributed locally and worldwide by Lian Ray Pictures, was China’s fourth biggest film in 2022, with takings of $23.7m (RMB171.3m).