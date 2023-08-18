Los Angeles-based Chinese-American producer and Incandescent Films co-founder Jiarui Guo has launched a completion fund primarily offering bridge loans of up to $1m.

Guo, who will be attending TIFF next month, secured backing from mostly US-based private investors and some from China and has deployed funds on its first two projects.

Groove Tails is an animated feature project about a mouse dancing contest and features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx (Ray) and Dave Bautista (Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise). Bob Logan directs the project from Imprint Entertainment in association with India’s Assemblage Entertainment as well as Aloe Entertainment, and Ludascripts.

Hazard is a drama about an addict struggling to reset his life in an Appalachian town under the influence of Big Pharma. Eddie Mensore directs and the cast includes Sosie Bacon, best known for her roles in Paramount’s horror hit Smile and HBO’s Emmy-winning Mare Of Eastown, and Alex Roe from Sony sci-fi The 5th Wave. Production companies are Emphatic Films and Slated.

Incandescent Films Guo and fellow partner and co-founder Yuchuan Cao serve as executive producers on the films, which are both in post.

Guo recently produced the upcoming feature Vera directed by Sergio Vizuete, which tells of a teenage piano prodigy who came through the foster care system and must overcome trauma and self-doubt in order to achieve her goals.

She is currently in post working as a co-producer on action film The Wrecker starring Mena Suvari, Harvey Keitel, Tyrese Gibson, and Danny Trejo.